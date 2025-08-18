3rd MAW Marines Conduct Expeditionary Operations during SLTE 4-25

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, MAG-16, 3rd MAW, Marine, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, MAG-39, 3rd MAW and Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, conduct expeditionary operations during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 10, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Hard Rock Motivation composed by Future Vision)
