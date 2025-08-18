U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, package food at Community Servings, a non-profit organization that delivers meals to food-insecure homes in the city, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974610
|VIRIN:
|250822-M-PI811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111249189
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|BOSTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Community Servings, by Sadiel CortesGuevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.