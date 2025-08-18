Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Staff Sgt. Maximilla Legier Interview

    BOSTON, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Sadiel CortesGuevara 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines Corps Staff Sgt. Maximilla Legier, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, is interviewed at Community Servings, a non-profit organization that delivers meals to food-insecure homes in the city, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 20:13
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:44
    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Staff Sgt. Maximilla Legier Interview, by Sadiel CortesGuevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250

