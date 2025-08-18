Marine Week Boston 2025: WWII Dedication

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in the WWII dedication of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph J. Cappuccio, who served in the Battle of Iwo Jima, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Joseph J. Cappuccio Square was renamed in honor of Cpl. Cappuccio’s service. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974606
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-PI811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111249173
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
