    Marine Week Boston 2025: WWII Dedication

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sadiel CortesGuevara 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in the WWII dedication of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph J. Cappuccio, who served in the Battle of Iwo Jima, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Joseph J. Cappuccio Square was renamed in honor of Cpl. Cappuccio’s service. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974606
    VIRIN: 250821-M-PI811-1001
    Filename: DOD_111249173
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: WWII Dedication, by Sadiel CortesGuevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

