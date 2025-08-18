BRoll: Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A law enforcement team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s enforcement division led a joint operation with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure compliance with federal regulations at the Port of Wilmington, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity within a key port. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)