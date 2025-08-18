BRoll: Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

A law enforcement team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s enforcement division led a joint operation with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure compliance with federal regulations at the Port of Wilmington, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity within a key port. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
