Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRoll: Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    A law enforcement team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s enforcement division led a joint operation with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure compliance with federal regulations at the Port of Wilmington, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity within a key port. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974604
    VIRIN: 250819-G-NO310-9067
    Filename: DOD_111249132
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delaware Bay
    Port visit
    sector Delaware bay
    Security
    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download