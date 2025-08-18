U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Armored Division Band’s jazz combo perform an open-air concert in Latvia, Aug. 21, 2025. The performance, held at Āgenskalns Market in Riga, served as a symbol of the strong bond between the United States and Latvia, further strengthening diplomatic ties through musical outreach. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974602
|VIRIN:
|250821-Z-CL916-1003
|PIN:
|0000002
|Filename:
|DOD_111249086
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 250821-Z-CL916-1003, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.