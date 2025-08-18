Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250821-Z-CL916-1003

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIGA, LATVIA

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Armored Division Band’s jazz combo perform an open-air concert in Latvia, Aug. 21, 2025. The performance, held at Āgenskalns Market in Riga, served as a symbol of the strong bond between the United States and Latvia, further strengthening diplomatic ties through musical outreach. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974602
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-CL916-1003
    PIN: 0000002
    Filename: DOD_111249086
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: RIGA, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250821-Z-CL916-1003, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1ADBand #TFIron #Army #FortBliss #Latvia #NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download