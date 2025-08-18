250821-Z-CL916-1004

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Koli A. Givens, a trumpeter assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band’s jazz Combo, discusses his team's impact on the mission before their performance in an open-air concert in Latvia, Aug. 21, 2025. A symbol of the strong bond between the United States and Latvia, the 1st Armored Division Band continued to strengthen diplomatic ties through the musical outreach performance at Āgenskalns Market in Riga. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. James Garcia)