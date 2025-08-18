U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Koli A. Givens, a trumpeter assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band’s jazz Combo, discusses his team's impact on the mission before their performance in an open-air concert in Latvia, Aug. 21, 2025. A symbol of the strong bond between the United States and Latvia, the 1st Armored Division Band continued to strengthen diplomatic ties through the musical outreach performance at Āgenskalns Market in Riga. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. James Garcia)
|08.20.2025
|08.22.2025 17:42
|Interviews
|974598
|250821-Z-CL916-1004
|0000001
|DOD_111249065
|00:06:17
|RIGA, LV
|1
|1
