U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a static display at Boston Common during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 16:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974590
|VIRIN:
|250822-M-BL153-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111248846
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Static Display, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
