Boss Lift 2025 (B-Roll)

The Maryland National Guard and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve co-host the Boss Lift event as a token of appreciation to supportive employers of the United States military at the Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, and H. Steven Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland. The Boss Lift enables employers to experience the lives of citizen soldiers when they are away from their civilian occupations. (Video by Chazz Kibler)