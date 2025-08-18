Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boss Lift 2025 (B-Roll)

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Maryland National Guard and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve co-host the Boss Lift event as a token of appreciation to supportive employers of the United States military at the Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, and H. Steven Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland. The Boss Lift enables employers to experience the lives of citizen soldiers when they are away from their civilian occupations. (Video by Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974588
    VIRIN: 250822-O-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111248826
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ESGR Boss Lift
    Boss Lift 2025

