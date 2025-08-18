Marines and Sailors Conduct MCIWS Course 6-25

U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course 6-25 at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Training Tank at MCAS Miramar, California, and Naval Base Coronado, California, Aug. 18-21, 2025. The MCIWS course includes aquatic conditioning, endurance swims, rescues, and training for emergencies in and out of the water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 15:59
|Category:
|Series
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
