Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines and Sailors Conduct MCIWS Course 6-25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course 6-25 at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Training Tank at MCAS Miramar, California, and Naval Base Coronado, California, Aug. 18-21, 2025. The MCIWS course includes aquatic conditioning, endurance swims, rescues, and training for emergencies in and out of the water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 15:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 974586
    VIRIN: 250821-M-VM027-1003
    Filename: DOD_111248665
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors Conduct MCIWS Course 6-25, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Miramar
    Water Survival
    MCIWS
    III MAW
    Marines
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download