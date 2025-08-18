The Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program

The Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, also known as BOSS, program’s mission is to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers while sustaining combat readiness. BOSS organizes a variety of activities based on four pillars aimed at maintaining an optimal lifestyle: quality of life, community service, life skills and recreation and leisure.
The BOSS Program's administrator, Patricia “Jay” Skillern spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affair’s Crista Mack to discuss how BOSS is essential to the Army’s mission to fight and win our nation’s wars.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
