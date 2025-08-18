Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, also known as BOSS, program’s mission is to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers while sustaining combat readiness. BOSS organizes a variety of activities based on four pillars aimed at maintaining an optimal lifestyle: quality of life, community service, life skills and recreation and leisure.

    The BOSS Program's administrator, Patricia “Jay” Skillern spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affair’s Crista Mack to discuss how BOSS is essential to the Army’s mission to fight and win our nation’s wars.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 17:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974582
    VIRIN: 250816-A-PT036-3018
    PIN: 498574
    Filename: DOD_111248610
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

