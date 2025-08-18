Honoring the Fallen: 1st Reconnaissance Battalion reunion honors Marines killed in 1970 helicopter crash

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion from February 1969 to August 1970, hold a Memorial Service for Team Rush Act and Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 263, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel, Triangle, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025. Fourteen Marines and a Navy Corpsman were killed on Nov. 18, 1970, when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain in Vietnam during and emergency extraction. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)