    Honoring the Fallen: 1st Reconnaissance Battalion reunion honors Marines killed in 1970 helicopter crash

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion from February 1969 to August 1970, hold a Memorial Service for Team Rush Act and Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 263, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel, Triangle, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025. Fourteen Marines and a Navy Corpsman were killed on Nov. 18, 1970, when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain in Vietnam during and emergency extraction. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    TAGS

    Memorial Service
    1st Reconnaissance Battalion
    Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 263
    Team Rush Act

