Leaders from the 42nd Air Base Wing join Chief Master Sgt. Vaden on the Crusader Talks podcast to discuss Air Force philosophies and share leadership perspectives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 26, 2025. Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger, 42nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs senior enlisted leader, spoke about how he handles tense situations in this episode. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 13:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|974558
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-JE861-4894
|Filename:
|DOD_111248353
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crusader Talks: When Tensions Rise, by TSgt Lindsay Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.