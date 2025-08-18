Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crusader Talks: When Tensions Rise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Kelly 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Leaders from the 42nd Air Base Wing join Chief Master Sgt. Vaden on the Crusader Talks podcast to discuss Air Force philosophies and share leadership perspectives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 26, 2025. Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger, 42nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs senior enlisted leader, spoke about how he handles tense situations in this episode. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 13:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 974558
    VIRIN: 250626-F-JE861-4894
    Filename: DOD_111248353
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crusader Talks: When Tensions Rise, by TSgt Lindsay Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    42nd Air Base Wing
    Crusader Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download