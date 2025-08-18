Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Unmanned Team Travels Overseas

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Our NIWC Atlantic Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) is pushing the boundaries of unmanned tech across land, air, and sea.

    They recently demonstrated their innovations in Europe resulting in a strengthened global partnership around autonomous technology!

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 13:27
