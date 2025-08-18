Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic workforce spotlight- Fleet Support

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    A NIWC Atlantic workforce spotlight of Commander Andres Otero who supports the fleet alongside our workforce in New Orleans! We are grateful for the work you do to maintain software that ensures our sailors are mission ready 24/7. Your dedication to service is a valuable asset to our command.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974549
    VIRIN: 250730-N-BJ011-1661
    Filename: DOD_111248192
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

