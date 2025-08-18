A NIWC Atlantic workforce spotlight of Commander Andres Otero who supports the fleet alongside our workforce in New Orleans! We are grateful for the work you do to maintain software that ensures our sailors are mission ready 24/7. Your dedication to service is a valuable asset to our command.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974549
|VIRIN:
|250730-N-BJ011-1661
|Filename:
|DOD_111248192
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
This work, NIWC Atlantic workforce spotlight- Fleet Support, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
