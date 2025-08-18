NIWC Atlantic Hampton Roads STEM Academy 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The NIWC Atlantic team in Hampton Roads, VA hosted the 2025 NIWC Atlantic Hampton Roads STEM Academy July 17-21! Attending students had a blast while instructors from Tidewater Community College - Chesapeake demonstrated Newton's First Law. This annual STEM effort in Hampton Roads concludes with STEM Rocks, a stand-alone, one-day STEM event, filled with a number of other STEM activities to get middle and high school students interested in Science Technology Engineering and Math!