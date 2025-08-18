NIWC Atlantic Hampton Roads STEM Academy 2025

The NIWC Atlantic team in Hampton Roads, VA hosted the 2025 NIWC Atlantic Hampton Roads STEM Academy July 17-21! Attending students had a blast while instructors from Tidewater Community College - Chesapeake demonstrated Newton's First Law. This annual STEM effort in Hampton Roads concludes with STEM Rocks, a stand-alone, one-day STEM event, filled with a number of other STEM activities to get middle and high school students interested in Science Technology Engineering and Math!
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974546
|VIRIN:
|250720-N-BJ011-4887
|Filename:
|DOD_111248174
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
