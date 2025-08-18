Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Hampton Roads STEM Academy 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    The NIWC Atlantic team in Hampton Roads, VA hosted the 2025 NIWC Atlantic Hampton Roads STEM Academy July 17-21! Attending students had a blast while instructors from Tidewater Community College - Chesapeake demonstrated Newton's First Law. This annual STEM effort in Hampton Roads concludes with STEM Rocks, a stand-alone, one-day STEM event, filled with a number of other STEM activities to get middle and high school students interested in Science Technology Engineering and Math!

