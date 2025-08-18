Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unity Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Sailors across the United States Navy unite in diverse roles to accomplish the mission with honor, courage, and commitment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 12:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974544
    VIRIN: 250712-N-QF023-1001
    Filename: DOD_111248144
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unity Reel, by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download