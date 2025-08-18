Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWC Atlantic hosts Mayor's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    NIWC Atlantic hosted Charleston-area mayors and city council members to learn about some of our recent projects. The Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) shared how they are using unmanned vessels that will provide critical information to the warfighter. The Tactical Integrated Data Ecosystem (TIDE) Team presented on placing buoys in the Charleston Harbor in a partnership with S.C. Department of Natural Resources to research processes for data collection on marine life. A demonstration was given of Gatekeeper on the Move (GOTM), a threat-detection system that provides critical identity intelligence and information to security forces. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the Expeditionary Systems Integration and Innovation Center (ESIIC) Bay where employees build and install communications equipment on military vehicles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974540
    VIRIN: 250703-N-BJ011-8555
    Filename: DOD_111248016
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic hosts Mayor's Day, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download