NIWC Atlantic hosts Mayor's Day

NIWC Atlantic hosted Charleston-area mayors and city council members to learn about some of our recent projects. The Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) shared how they are using unmanned vessels that will provide critical information to the warfighter. The Tactical Integrated Data Ecosystem (TIDE) Team presented on placing buoys in the Charleston Harbor in a partnership with S.C. Department of Natural Resources to research processes for data collection on marine life. A demonstration was given of Gatekeeper on the Move (GOTM), a threat-detection system that provides critical identity intelligence and information to security forces. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the Expeditionary Systems Integration and Innovation Center (ESIIC) Bay where employees build and install communications equipment on military vehicles.