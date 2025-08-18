Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th SFS mission highlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The 19th Security Forces Squadron, trains Airmen, protects assets, and maintains the security of Little Rock Air Force Base. Training prepares the various functions of the 19th SFS for the mission and keeps Herk Nation operational. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974531
    VIRIN: 250821-F-AS012-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247958
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th SFS mission highlight, by A1C Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Little Rock
    19th SFS
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download