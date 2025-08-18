USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2025 - E2B Tasks

Soldiers perform tasks to qualify for the Expert Soldier Badge as they compete during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Squads from across the European theater are competing for the opportunity to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a contest of marksmanship and tactical skill, the event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership, and fosters confidence, growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974528
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-FL725-9952
|Filename:
|DOD_111247952
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
