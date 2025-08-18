Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2025 - E2B Tasks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Soldiers perform tasks to qualify for the Expert Soldier Badge as they compete during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Squads from across the European theater are competing for the opportunity to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a contest of marksmanship and tactical skill, the event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership, and fosters confidence, growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974528
    VIRIN: 250822-A-FL725-9952
    Filename: DOD_111247952
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2025 - E2B Tasks, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAREUR-AF
    Best Squad Competition 2025
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download