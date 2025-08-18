NIWC Atlantic Buoy Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The NIWC Atlantic team launched the first TIDE buoy in Charleston Harbor!



Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic and South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources launched a buoy into the Charleston Harbor on May 13 as part of a new collaboration effort both organizations developed earlier this year to bolster joint research and development in the maritime domain.