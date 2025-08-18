Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Buoy Launch

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    The NIWC Atlantic team launched the first TIDE buoy in Charleston Harbor!

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic and South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources launched a buoy into the Charleston Harbor on May 13 as part of a new collaboration effort both organizations developed earlier this year to bolster joint research and development in the maritime domain.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974525
    VIRIN: 250513-N-BJ011-9369
    Filename: DOD_111247939
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Buoy Launch, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

