NIWC Atlantic Buoy Launch

The NIWC Atlantic team launched the first TIDE buoy in Charleston Harbor!
Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic and South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources launched a buoy into the Charleston Harbor on May 13 as part of a new collaboration effort both organizations developed earlier this year to bolster joint research and development in the maritime domain.
|05.13.2025
|08.22.2025 13:27
|Video Productions
|974525
|250513-N-BJ011-9369
|DOD_111247939
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
