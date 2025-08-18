NIWC Atlantic tour of French frigate Surcouf

The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic team in New Orleans had the honor of touring the French frigate Surcouf on April 22, 2025. The tour stymbolized strength, partnership, and shared purpose.
From mission success at sea to stories swapped on deck, we’re reminded that our allies are more like us than not.
