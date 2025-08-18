Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWC Atlantic tour of French frigate Surcouf

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic team in New Orleans had the honor of touring the French frigate Surcouf on April 22, 2025. The tour stymbolized strength, partnership, and shared purpose.

    From mission success at sea to stories swapped on deck, we’re reminded that our allies are more like us than not.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974520
    VIRIN: 250422-N-BJ011-4713
    Filename: DOD_111247864
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic tour of French frigate Surcouf, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download