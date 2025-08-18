Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Small Business Office - Matchmaking Events

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Luke Schultz, Director of the AFLCMC Small Business Office, explains the importance and opportunities that can come from attending industry “matchmaking” events. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974519
    VIRIN: 250822-F-OD898-2002
    Filename: DOD_111247853
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Small Business Office
    AFLCMC

