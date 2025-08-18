Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Mobilizes First Unit as Senior Leaders Visit Training B-Roll

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. – For the first time in its history, Fort Polk is serving as a mobilization platform, preparing Soldiers for deployment from start to finish. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, is the first unit to complete mobilization training at the installation. Senior leaders from across multiple commands visited Fort Polk to observe the training and ensure their formations are fully prepared for upcoming missions.

    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    157th Infantry Brigade
    2/34 IBCT
    MOBEX III

