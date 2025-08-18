Fort Polk Mobilizes First Unit as Senior Leaders Visit Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. – For the first time in its history, Fort Polk is serving as a mobilization platform, preparing Soldiers for deployment from start to finish. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, is the first unit to complete mobilization training at the installation. Senior leaders from across multiple commands visited Fort Polk to observe the training and ensure their formations are fully prepared for upcoming missions.