    21st 31B MOS Spotlight

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Isiah Herrera, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, shares the dedication, skill, and perseverance involved in being a military police Soldier within the 21st TSC on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974516
    VIRIN: 250822-A-RM492-8761
    Filename: DOD_111247846
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 21st 31B MOS Spotlight, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyBestSquad
    EABestSquad
    BSC2025

