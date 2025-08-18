Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Media Short: Missouri National Guard and Panamanian Partners Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Panama City

    PANAMA

    08.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the Missouri National Guard from the 3175th Chemical Company, 7th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, and 1035th Support Maintenance Company conduct a subject matter expert exchange in Panama City, Panama, with the members of the Benemérito Fire Department, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, and the U.S. Embassy in Panamá.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:12
    Location: PA

    Missouri National Guard
    SOUTHCOM
    Subject Matter Expert Exchange
    Training
    panama
    Benemério Fire Department

