Social Media Short: Missouri National Guard and Panamanian Partners Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Panama City

Members of the Missouri National Guard from the 3175th Chemical Company, 7th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, and 1035th Support Maintenance Company conduct a subject matter expert exchange in Panama City, Panama, with the members of the Benemérito Fire Department, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, and the U.S. Embassy in Panamá.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974515
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-JC347-7806
|Filename:
|DOD_111247840
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
