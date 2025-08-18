Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

    GREAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition is underway at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, from Aug. 19–28, 2025, where squads from across the European theater are competing for a chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. Participants are maneuvering through Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge Lanes (E2B), testing their technical proficiency under stress through simulated combat scenarios, and weapons handling. They also face rugged terrain in the land navigation event, relying on map-reading skills, endurance and teamwork to locate checkpoints across unfamiliar ground. More than a contest of marksmanship and tactics, the competition builds squad cohesion, strengthens leadership and fosters confidence and personal growth in every soldier. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:12
    Location: GREAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

