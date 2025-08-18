U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition is underway at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, from Aug. 19–28, 2025, where squads from across the European theater are competing for a chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. Participants are maneuvering through Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge Lanes (E2B), testing their technical proficiency under stress through simulated combat scenarios, and weapons handling. They also face rugged terrain in the land navigation event, relying on map-reading skills, endurance and teamwork to locate checkpoints across unfamiliar ground. More than a contest of marksmanship and tactics, the competition builds squad cohesion, strengthens leadership and fosters confidence and personal growth in every soldier. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)