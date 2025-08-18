Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Visits 2/34 IBCT Soldiers at Fort Polk B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT POLK, La. – The Honorable Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa, visited Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III. Governor Reynolds met with Iowa National Guard Soldiers to observe their training and learn more about the preparation required for deployment. Her visit highlighted the dedication and hard work of the National Guard Soldiers as they completed large-scale mobilization training in support of future missions.