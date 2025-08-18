Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Visits 2/34 IBCT Soldiers at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. – The Honorable Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa, visited Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III. Governor Reynolds met with Iowa National Guard Soldiers to observe their training and learn more about the preparation required for deployment. Her visit highlighted the dedication and hard work of the National Guard Soldiers as they completed large-scale mobilization training in support of future missions.

    Falcon Brigade
    Fort Polk
    Iowa National Guard Soldiers
    157th Infantry Brigade
    2/34 IBCT
    MOBEX III

