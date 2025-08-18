Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Visits 2/34 IBCT Soldiers at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. – The Honorable Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa, visited Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III. Governor Reynolds met with Iowa National Guard Soldiers to observe their training and learn more about the preparation required for deployment. Her visit highlighted the dedication and hard work of the National Guard Soldiers as they completed large-scale mobilization training in support of future missions.
|07.02.2025
|08.22.2025 10:57
|Package
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
