157th Infantry Brigade Medical OC/Ts Validate 2/34 IBCT Soldiers During MOBEX III B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT POLK, La. – Medical Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade validated the skills and readiness of Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Through hands-on exercises, instruction, and evaluation, the medical OC/Ts ensured Soldiers are proficient in casualty care, medical operations, and battlefield response, reinforcing the brigade’s ability to provide effective medical support in deployed environments.