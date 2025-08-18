157th Infantry Brigade Showcases Drones and Innovation During MOBEX III B-Roll

FORT POLK, La. - The 157th Infantry Brigade integrated drones and emerging technologies into training during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Leveraging innovation and unmanned systems, the brigade tested new ways to enhance situational awareness, improve force protection, and counter evolving threats. By incorporating these capabilities into large-scale mobilization exercises, the Falcon Brigade continues to push modernization forward and ensure Soldiers are prepared for the complexities of future battlefields.
