    157th Infantry Brigade Showcases Drones and Innovation During MOBEX III

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - The 157th Infantry Brigade integrated drones and emerging technologies into training during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Leveraging innovation and unmanned systems, the brigade tested new ways to enhance situational awareness, improve force protection, and counter evolving threats. By incorporating these capabilities into large-scale mobilization exercises, the Falcon Brigade continues to push modernization forward and ensure Soldiers are prepared for the complexities of future battlefields.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974502
    VIRIN: 250713-A-FB640-3506
    Filename: DOD_111247708
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    drones
    innovation
    157th Infantry Brigade
    CUAS
    MOBEX III

