157th Infantry Brigade Showcases Drones and Innovation During MOBEX III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974502" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT POLK, La. - The 157th Infantry Brigade integrated drones and emerging technologies into training during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Leveraging innovation and unmanned systems, the brigade tested new ways to enhance situational awareness, improve force protection, and counter evolving threats. By incorporating these capabilities into large-scale mobilization exercises, the Falcon Brigade continues to push modernization forward and ensure Soldiers are prepared for the complexities of future battlefields.