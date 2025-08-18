Mission Video - Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) plays a pivotal role in delivering “Peace Through Strength” by equipping warfighters with cutting-edge systems, sustaining global operations, and driving modernization across the Total Force. From software-defined weapons platforms to next-gen aircraft like the F-47, AFLCMC’s uniformed and civilian experts ensure readiness, lethality, and strategic deterrence through disciplined execution and innovation.



Together with industry partners, they are transforming how the Air Force builds and sustains combat power for the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz and Allyson B. Crawford)