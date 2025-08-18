The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) plays a pivotal role in delivering “Peace Through Strength” by equipping warfighters with cutting-edge systems, sustaining global operations, and driving modernization across the Total Force. From software-defined weapons platforms to next-gen aircraft like the F-47, AFLCMC’s uniformed and civilian experts ensure readiness, lethality, and strategic deterrence through disciplined execution and innovation.
Together with industry partners, they are transforming how the Air Force builds and sustains combat power for the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz and Allyson B. Crawford)
This work, Mission Video - Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, by Allyson Crawford and Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS
