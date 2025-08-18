Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Video - Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Allyson Crawford and Joseph Danielewicz

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) plays a pivotal role in delivering “Peace Through Strength” by equipping warfighters with cutting-edge systems, sustaining global operations, and driving modernization across the Total Force. From software-defined weapons platforms to next-gen aircraft like the F-47, AFLCMC’s uniformed and civilian experts ensure readiness, lethality, and strategic deterrence through disciplined execution and innovation.

    Together with industry partners, they are transforming how the Air Force builds and sustains combat power for the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz and Allyson B. Crawford)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974500
    VIRIN: 250822-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_111247695
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    This work, Mission Video - Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, by Allyson Crawford and Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFLCMC

