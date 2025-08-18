Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard members demonstrate precision and excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard demonstrate precision and discipline, reflecting the highest standards of military excellence. Their flawless execution and attention to detail symbolize pride and professionalism. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974496
    VIRIN: 250819-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247621
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download