U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a beach workout as part of Corporals Leadership Course 10-25 hosted by Corporals Leadership School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2025. Corporals Leadership Course is a four-week course designed to enhance skills to be effective small unit leaders and expand their knowledge as noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974491
|VIRIN:
|250813-M-XP317-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111247529
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School Beach Training, by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.