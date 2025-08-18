2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School Beach Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a beach workout as part of Corporals Leadership Course 10-25 hosted by Corporals Leadership School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2025. Corporals Leadership Course is a four-week course designed to enhance skills to be effective small unit leaders and expand their knowledge as noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)