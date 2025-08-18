Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School Beach Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a beach workout as part of Corporals Leadership Course 10-25 hosted by Corporals Leadership School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2025. Corporals Leadership Course is a four-week course designed to enhance skills to be effective small unit leaders and expand their knowledge as noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974491
    VIRIN: 250813-M-XP317-1002
    Filename: DOD_111247529
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School Beach Training, by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Leadership Training
    Warrior Exercise (WAREX)
    Activities and Events
    Leadership Exercise
    Fitness, Leadership, Unit events, USMCNews, Tactical strength, Warrior

