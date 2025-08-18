Zac Attaway, head coach of the Hudson High school football team, participates in an interview during a recruiting event with Recruiting Station Boston Aug. 21, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 08:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|974489
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-VW800-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111247514
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hudson HS CFT, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
