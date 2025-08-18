Combined Strike 25 F-16s takeoffs

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takeoff during exercise Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. Combined Strike 25 is a readiness training with RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing F-15s and F-35s alongside Aviano’s 31st Fighter Wing F-16s. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
