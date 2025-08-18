Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Strike 25 F-16s takeoffs

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takeoff during exercise Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. Combined Strike 25 is a readiness training with RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing F-15s and F-35s alongside Aviano’s 31st Fighter Wing F-16s. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974487
    VIRIN: 250822-F-LD437-1002
    Filename: DOD_111247510
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    RAF Lakenheath
    Interoperability
    Aviano AB
    Combined Strike

