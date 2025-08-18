U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructors with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, motivate football players from Randolph High School during a Marine Corps combat fitness test as part of Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974486
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-VW800-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111247508
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Randolph HS CFT, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
