    Hudson HS CFT

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, motivate football players from Hudson High School during a Marine Corps combat fitness test as part of Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974484
    VIRIN: 250821-M-VW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247495
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    This work, Hudson HS CFT, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250, Marine Week Boston, Randolph High School, Marines, RS Boston, USMC250Boston,

