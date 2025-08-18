Hudson HS CFT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, motivate football players from Hudson High School during a Marine Corps combat fitness test as part of Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)