    AFN Europe Report - August 22, 2025

    GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, held a change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

    U.S. Air Force Bomber Aircrews from the 345th Bomb Squadron conducted a series of ally-led complex airspace training
    missions as part of Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland Air Station, Norway.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt Brentan Meadows)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 974479
    VIRIN: 250822-A-JK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247455
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report - August 22, 2025, by SGT Brentan Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norway
    AFN-E
    Europe report
    AFRICOM

