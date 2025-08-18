Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School Safety Spot (720p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A public service announcement reminding the community to drive safely and cautiously with school back in session in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 18, 2025. More than 100 school children are injured every year in accidents that occur inside of school zones. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 07:51
    Category: PSA
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Driving Safety
    PSA
    Distracted Driving
    Back to school 2025

