Back to School Safety Spot (720p)

A public service announcement reminding the community to drive safely and cautiously with school back in session in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 18, 2025. More than 100 school children are injured every year in accidents that occur inside of school zones. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 07:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|974478
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-GM818-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111247453
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
