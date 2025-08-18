A-ROLL: 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, commanding general of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (10th AAMDC), Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, outgoing command sergeant major of 10th AAMDC and Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming command sergeant major of 10th AAMDC speak during the 10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony, at the Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 18, 2025. Here, Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley relinquished responsibility as the Command Sergeant Major of the 10th AAMDC to Command Sgt. Maj. Henry A. Scott. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)
