    A-ROLL: 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, commanding general of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (10th AAMDC), Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, outgoing command sergeant major of 10th AAMDC and Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming command sergeant major of 10th AAMDC speak during the 10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony, at the Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 18, 2025. Here, Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley relinquished responsibility as the Command Sergeant Major of the 10th AAMDC to Command Sgt. Maj. Henry A. Scott. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 07:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974477
    VIRIN: 250818-A-OQ825-2002
    Filename: DOD_111247445
    Length: 00:15:45
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, A-ROLL: 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Chnage of Responsibilty
    AFN-Europe
    10thAAMDC
    10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command

