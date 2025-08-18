Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Show - CREDO Live 8/13/25 Part 1

    ITALY

    08.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    250813-N-RB149-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 13, 2025) MC2 Bryant Lang sat down for a live interview with the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation's (CREDO) Director CDR Adrienne Benton and Naples' newest CREDO Facilitator Richard Graves. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 06:05
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Show - CREDO Live 8/13/25 Part 1, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples; CREDO; AFN Naples

