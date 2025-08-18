Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS performs parachute training reel

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron perform parachute training over Aviano, Italy, Aug. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips Guardian Angel weapons system and combat support teams to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in combat, as well as to provide combatant commanders with options to report, locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 04:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS performs parachute training reel, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

