57th RQS performs parachute training reel

Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron perform parachute training over Aviano, Italy, Aug. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips Guardian Angel weapons system and combat support teams to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in combat, as well as to provide combatant commanders with options to report, locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)