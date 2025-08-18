U.S. Army Pfc. Kadence Connors, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 22, 2025. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 19 - Aug. 28, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 04:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974449
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-RM492-9145
|Filename:
|DOD_111247270
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2025 Stand Up Day Three, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS
