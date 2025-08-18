Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2025 Stand Up Day Three

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kadence Connors, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 22, 2025. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 19 - Aug. 28, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 04:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974449
    VIRIN: 250822-A-RM492-9145
    Filename: DOD_111247270
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2025 Stand Up Day Three, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyBestSquad
    EABestSquad
    BSC2025

