Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ECES Sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron participate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The training helped Airmen safely practice response procedures to potential chemical threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 03:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974434
    VIRIN: 250811-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247054
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ECES Sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Emergency Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download