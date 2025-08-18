U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron participate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The training helped Airmen safely practice response procedures to potential chemical threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 03:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974434
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-MC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247054
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ECES Sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.