FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The Sullivans Elementary School celebrated the new school year with a Ring-In Ceremony Monday, August 18, 2025 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. The Ring-In Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the school to welcome new students at The Sullivans. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 02:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974433
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-SG091-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247042
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sullivans Elementary School Rings-In New School Year, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.