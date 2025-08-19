On this Pacific News: In Korea, ROK and United States forces commence Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 . Also in the Republic of Korea, the UNC hosted Ambassadors from UNC member states, to participate in the annual UFS Exercise, highlighting its scale, scope and complexity. In Camp Bonifas, service members, families, ambassadors, and veterans from various countries commemorated the 49th annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 02:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|974432
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-KM154-4012
|Filename:
|DOD_111247041
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: August 19, 2025, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.