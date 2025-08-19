Pacific News: August 19, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: In Korea, ROK and United States forces commence Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 . Also in the Republic of Korea, the UNC hosted Ambassadors from UNC member states, to participate in the annual UFS Exercise, highlighting its scale, scope and complexity. In Camp Bonifas, service members, families, ambassadors, and veterans from various countries commemorated the 49th annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)