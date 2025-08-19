Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: August 19, 2025

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific News: In Korea, ROK and United States forces commence Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 . Also in the Republic of Korea, the UNC hosted Ambassadors from UNC member states, to participate in the annual UFS Exercise, highlighting its scale, scope and complexity. In Camp Bonifas, service members, families, ambassadors, and veterans from various countries commemorated the 49th annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 02:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 974432
    VIRIN: 250822-A-KM154-4012
    Filename: DOD_111247041
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    AFN Pacific
    INDOPACOM

