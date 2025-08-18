U.S. Air Force first responders from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, alongside U.S. Army combat medics from the 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participate in an emergency response exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. The training scenario simulated a vehicle rollover incident, evaluating response times and coordination amongst first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 03:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974431
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-MC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247040
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW vehicle rollover scenario, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
