    386th AEW vehicle rollover scenario

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force first responders from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, alongside U.S. Army combat medics from the 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participate in an emergency response exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. The training scenario simulated a vehicle rollover incident, evaluating response times and coordination amongst first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 03:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974431
    VIRIN: 250814-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247040
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Medical
    Medical Training

