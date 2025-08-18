386th AEW vehicle rollover scenario

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force first responders from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, alongside U.S. Army combat medics from the 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participate in an emergency response exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2025. The training scenario simulated a vehicle rollover incident, evaluating response times and coordination amongst first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)